Engro Polymer Extends Gas Supply Deal with SSGC Till October 15

Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited (EPCL), a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, has announced the extension of its gas supply arrangement with the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) until mid-October.

“We would like to inform the Exchange that EPCL and SSGC have agreed to extend the term for the supply of gas up till October 15, 2023,” the company disclosed in a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

This gas will be used for EPCL`s captive power generation plant located at Port Qasim Industrial Zone on an “as and when” available basis. This will ensure that the company’s operations continue unhindered, the notice added.

The company is a subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited, which is a subsidiary of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited. The company’s principal activity is to manufacture, market and sell Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), Caustic soda and other related chemicals.

It is also engaged in the supply of surplus power generated from its power plants to Engro Fertilizers Limited.

In August, the company had entered into a supplemental agreement with SSGC for the supply of gas from August 01, 2023, to September 30, 2023.