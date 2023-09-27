Engro Polymer Extends Gas Supply Deal with SSGC Till October 15

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 27, 2023 | 6:12 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited (EPCL), a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, has announced the extension of its gas supply arrangement with the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) until mid-October.

“We would like to inform the Exchange that EPCL and SSGC have agreed to extend the term for the supply of gas up till October 15, 2023,” the company disclosed in a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

ALSO READ

This gas will be used for EPCL`s captive power generation plant located at Port Qasim Industrial Zone on an “as and when” available basis. This will ensure that the company’s operations continue unhindered, the notice added.

The company is a subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited, which is a subsidiary of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited. The company’s principal activity is to manufacture, market and sell Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), Caustic soda and other related chemicals.

It is also engaged in the supply of surplus power generated from its power plants to Engro Fertilizers Limited.

In August, the company had entered into a supplemental agreement with SSGC for the supply of gas from August 01, 2023, to September 30, 2023.

ProPK Staff

lens

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Film to Premiere Worldwide in Over 100 Countries
Read more in lens

proproperty

G-14 Development Work Takes Center Stage in Senate Committee Meeting
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>