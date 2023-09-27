Multan Sultans Launch Lahore Qalandars-Like Player Development Program

Multan Sultans have unveiled “The Sultans Elite Squad” as their player development program.

The Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans has introduced “The Sultans Elite Squad” to establish a platform that aims to sift the potential players and develop them for the higher level of cricket.

ALSO READ PCB Announces Central Contracts for 3 Years With Big Gains for Players

Trials and developmental camps for this initiative will be hosted at the Multan Sultans Academy Lodhran, formerly known as the Tareen Academy. After the trials, 24 promising players will be selected for “The Sultans Elite Squad.”

This initiative is to be organized by Muhammad Waseem, former Chief Selector and Head of Development at Multan Sultans. The development squad will also have the privilege of training under renowned coaches such as Ian Pont, Julian Wood, and others.

ALSO READ Top Sprinter Sahib-e-Asra Calls Out PSB for Risking Her Asian Games Participation

As part of the player development program, The Sultans Elite Squad will participate in local tournaments across Pakistan. The ultimate aspiration for these talented individuals will be to earn the opportunity to represent Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League.

After the massive success of Lahore Qalandar’s Player Development Program, fans and experts alike are eagerly looking forward to the outcomes of the “The Sultans Elite Squad”.