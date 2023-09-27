Top Sprinter Sahib-e-Asra Calls Out PSB for Risking Her Asian Games Participation

Pakistani sprinter Sahib-e-Asra has raised her voice against the Pakistan Sports Board for delaying her participation in the Asian Games 2023 and risking the opportunity for her to shine on the international stage while her fellow players have already taken the flight to China.

Promising sprinter Sahib e Asra has denounced the authorities for unjust treatment towards her, potentially risking her long-awaited participation in the prestigious Asian Games 2023. Asra, who has been eagerly anticipating this momentous event in her career, has not been allowed to go to China alongside a fellow athlete and she is now in despair as her event draws near.

The controversy erupted when the Pakistan Sports Board allegedly received instructions to withhold Asra’s participation alongside a fellow athlete. This decision has been attributed to pending results from a recent doping test. Asra, however, has claimed that all athletes are awaiting their test results and yet have been granted permission to compete in China. She also added that the rules and regulations do not prevent any player from playing a tournament while the test results are pending.

This incident carries similarities to Asra’s previous disappointment when her dreams were dashed due to official complications. Fearing a repeat of history, she has expressed her belief that this situation is a deliberate ploy by her competitors to jeopardize her aspirations of achieving international recognition.

With the clock ticking and the flight departure deadline imminent, Sahib e Asra’s future in the Asian Games hangs in the balance. The Pakistan Sports Board will have to make a timely decision to allow the talented sprinter to fly today and be a part of Pakistan’s bunch for the event starting on 29th September.