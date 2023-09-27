Pakistan Beats India to Confirm a Medal in Squash Event at Asian Games

Pakistan has secured a spot in the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over arch-rivals India in a thrilling showdown at the men’s squash event in Asian Games 2023.

In the latest event of the on-going Asian Games, Pakistan squash team defeated India in a nerve-jangling match led by the standout performances from Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman.

The opening match featured a fierce contest between Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and India’s Abhay Singh. Zaman provided a strong start for Pakistan, defeating Abhay Singh 3-1 in a 51-minute tussle. In the second game, Pakistan’s Asim Khan was dominated India’s Saurav Ghosal.

With one win each for Pakistan and India, the match came down to a thrilling final competition between Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal and India’s Mahesh Mangoankar in which Nasir Iqbal eventually secured the decisive victory for Pakistan after a tough battle.

This significant win has propelled Pakistan forward in the tournament but they now have to tackle Kuwait in the last group match as they chase the gold medal in the Asian Games Men’s Team Squash competition.