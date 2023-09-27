PMD Predicts More Rains as Monsoon Comes to an End in Pakistan

Met Office has said that a westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts on Thursday evening while also confirming that the monsoon is over in the country.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain and wind/thunderstorm (moderate to isolated heavy falls) are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 28th to 30th September.

The department has also forecast snowfall over the high mountains in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with hailstorm (at isolated places) is also expected in Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Haripur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura on 28th (night) and 29th September.

Rain/dust thunderstorms are also expected in Zhob, Barkhan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar during the period.

Wind thunderstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels, billboards, etc., while the temperatures are likely to drop significantly.

PMD has advised farmers to manage their crop activities accordingly while tourists and travelers are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the period.

The general public is advised to stay in safe places during windstorms and heavy rains.