Punjab Announces Holiday for Schools Amid Pink Eye Outbreak

Due to a surge in pink eye (conjunctivitis) cases, Punjab’s interim Chief Minister, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, has announced a one-day holiday for all government and private schools in Punjab, including Lahore, on 28 September 2023.

The decision aims to curb the spread of this highly contagious eye disease among students.

From the following Monday, students up to grade 10 will be checked for symptoms at school entrances. Those showing signs of the infection will be advised to consult a doctor immediately and will be barred from entering until they’re symptom-free.

Known for causing red, itchy, and watery eyes, pink eye can spread rapidly, especially in crowded places like schools.

This closure applies to all students up to grade 10. During the break, schools will be deep-cleaned to further reduce the risk of transmission.

Tips for Staying Cautious Against Pink Eye (Conjunctivitis)

Hand Hygiene: Clean your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not accessible, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid Touching Your Eyes: Try not to touch or rub your eyes, especially if your hands aren’t clean.

Personal Items: Don’t share personal items like towels, washcloths, pillows, or makeup. Always ensure your makeup brushes and sponges are clean.

Change Pillowcases and Towels Regularly: Wash them in hot water and detergent to kill any germs.

Wear Glasses: Consider wearing glasses instead of contact lenses to reduce irritation and the chance of infection.

Avoid Close Contact: Stay away from people who have pink eye or show symptoms. If you have pink eye, try to stay home to avoid spreading it to others.

Clean Surfaces: Regularly disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched, such as doorknobs, remote controls, and phone screens.

Swimming Precautions: Wear swim goggles in swimming pools and avoid swimming if you or someone you know has an active eye infection.

Follow Treatment Advice: If you suspect you have pink eye, see a doctor. Always follow their treatment recommendations and complete any prescribed medication.

Dispose of Used Tissues: If you have an eye infection, always throw away tissues after wiping your eyes and wash your hands immediately.

Stay Informed: Be aware of any pink eye outbreaks in your community or school and take extra precautions.

Replace Makeup: If you’ve had an eye infection, consider replacing old eye makeup to avoid re-infection.