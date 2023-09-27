Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Launches Worldwide With More Style and Same Price

Xiaomi unveiled its Xiaomi 13T series at the global September launch event held in Berlin yesterday.

However, the new smartphones were not the sole focus of the event. Xiaomi also introduced its latest smartwatch, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro, and marked the global release of the Smart Band 8.

Smart Band 8

The Mi Band 8, also known as the Smart Band 8, made its debut in China in April. It boasts a distinctive 1.62-inch AMOLED pill-shaped display with a resolution of 490 x 192 pixels. The Band 8 supports Always-on Display functionality and can achieve an impressive peak brightness of 600 nits.

Much like its predecessor, the Band 7, the Band 8 offers comprehensive health and fitness tracking capabilities, including new interactive fitness courses. These courses utilize the Band 8’s accelerometer to provide real-time tracking of your movements during exercise.

Xiaomi places a strong emphasis on style with the Band 8, offering a variety of official strap options in different materials, such as leather, nylon fabric, and metal, available in various styles. Additionally, Xiaomi provides a pendant accessory and a clip that can be attached to your shoes, offering advanced tracking and posture monitoring.

The Band 8 boasts a battery life of up to 16 days with typical usage, which is reduced to 6 days with Always-on Display mode activated. Charging is accomplished using the proprietary two-pin charger, which promises a full charge in just one hour.

The Xiaomi Band 8 is priced at €40.

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro stands as a comprehensive Google Wear OS smartwatch, offering a wide array of third-party applications that users can download and utilize. It is available in both Bluetooth-only and LTE-equipped models, with the latter allowing users to make and receive calls, send texts, and stay connected even when not paired with a smartphone.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, capable of achieving a peak brightness of up to 600 nits. Additionally, the watch features Always-on-Display functionality and comes equipped with 20 pre-installed watch faces to cater to various user preferences.

At the core of the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro lies Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 + Gen 1 wearable platform, complemented by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. This smartwatch also offers dual-band GNSS positioning, along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity. Notably, the Watch 2 Pro boasts a 5ATM water resistance rating and weighs 54.5 grams, excluding its strap.

Xiaomi provides comprehensive health monitoring capabilities with the Watch 2 Pro, including continuous heart rate and blood oxygen tracking, as well as sleep and stress tracking.

Additionally, the smartwatch supports activity tracking for over 150 sports modes and incorporates a Bioelectrical impedance sensor for estimating body composition metrics like body fat percentage and muscle mass.

To ensure extended usage, the Watch 2 Pro is equipped with a 495 mAh battery, offering up to 65 hours of usage on the Bluetooth-only model and 55 hours on the LTE variant. Charging is facilitated through the proprietary two-pin magnetic charger.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is available at a starting price of €270 for the Bluetooth-only model, while the LTE variant starts at €330.