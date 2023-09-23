Redmi Buds 5 Launched With Flagship Grade Features for Only $27

In addition to unveiling the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series, the company has introduced its budget-friendly Redmi Buds 5 TWS headphones, which now boast several flagship-level features, marking a significant improvement over their predecessors.

One standout feature of the new Redmi Buds 5 is their impressive 46 dB noise cancellation capability, which is also customizable. The accompanying software enables users to select from three distinct noise-canceling modes and three transparency modes, depending on their preference and the need to stay aware of external sounds.

Moreover, the noise cancellation feature extends to calls as well. Xiaomi touts the inclusion of a new AI-powered algorithm that enhances the performance of the two noise-canceling microphones, improving call quality and noise reduction.

ALSO READ Redmi Note 13 and 13 Pro Unveiled Starting At Only $150

The Redmi Buds 5 also deliver an enhanced audio experience, thanks to a lengthy precision-wound coil and the inclusion of 12.4mm drivers featuring titanium-coated diaphragms.

When factoring in the charging case, these earbuds provide up to 40 hours of continuous playtime. Additionally, a rapid-charging solution ensures that just five minutes of charging grants you two hours of listening time.

ALSO READ Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Launched With IP68 Waterproofing and Curved Display for the First Time

Furthermore, the Redmi Buds 5 features a redesigned, more ergonomic form factor. Xiaomi has also collaborated with the clothing brand AAPE to introduce a special edition of the Buds 5, distinguished by its camouflage paint job.

While the initial announcement is targeted at the Chinese market, we anticipate that these earbuds will eventually become available internationally. The standard edition is attractively priced at just $27, while the AAPE edition is priced at $40.