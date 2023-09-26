Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro Launched With Major Camera Improvements and Water Proofing

Xiaomi unveiled its 13T series today during an event in the city of Berlin, Germany.

The 13T and 13T Pro smartphones share many similarities with their Redmi K60 Ultra counterpart, previously exclusive to the Chinese market. However, the Xiaomi 13T series distinguishes itself with upgraded camera hardware and a notable addition of IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, marking a first for the T series.

Xiaomi 13T

The Xiaomi 13T boasts a 6.67-inch OLED display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, and an impressive peak brightness exceeding 2,600 nits.

Under the hood, these phones are powered by the advanced 4nm Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset. This chipset, developed in collaboration with Mediatek, is essentially derived from the Dimensity 8200 platform but features customized enhancements tailored by Xiaomi. It is complemented by LPDDR5 RAM options, with choices of either 8 GB or 12 GB, and a spacious 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The primary camera of the Xiaomi 13T features a substantial 50 MP sensor with a size of 1/1.28 inches and individual pixels measuring 1.22 μm. This camera is equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) and boasts a wide f/1.9 aperture.

The “portrait” telephoto camera mirrors the impressive 50 MP sensor resolution and f/1.9 aperture, but it is accompanied by a 50mm equivalent lens. The third camera in the setup is a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, sporting a 15mm equivalent lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

For selfies, the Xiaomi 13T incorporates a 20 MP front-facing camera positioned within a punch hole, although it lacks autofocus.

Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W wired charging, which represents a reduction from the 12T’s 120W charging speed. Nevertheless, it still promises to charge from 0 to 100% in a mere 42 minutes.

The Xiaomi 13T is available in three colors. Meadow Green and Black variants feature a glass back panel, while the Alpine Blue model showcases a BioComfort vegan leather finish.

Pricing for the Xiaomi 13T begins at €650 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage configuration.

Xiaomi 13T Pro

The Xiaomi 13T Pro retains the same 6.67-inch OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate found in the standard version. However, it steps up the performance with the more robust Dimensity 9200+ chipset.

ALSO READ Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Launched With IP68 Waterproofing and Curved Display for the First Time

Both phones share a common camera setup, featuring triple Leica cameras with 50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP lenses, along with a 20 MP selfie camera. They are also equipped with a sizable 5,000 mAh battery.

In terms of memory, the Xiaomi 13T Pro offers 12 GB or 16 GB of the faster LPDDR5X RAM. Storage options include UFS 4.0 with choices of 256 GB, 512 GB, or a generous 1 TB.

A notable distinction lies in the charging capabilities, as the 13T Pro supports 120W HyperCharge, enabling the phone to charge from 0 to 100% in a mere 19 minutes.

ALSO READ Redmi Note 13 Pro Confirmed to Have Flagship Storage and RAM

Both the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro feature dual speakers and offer support for Dolby Atmos Audio. They run on Android 13 with MIUI 14 overlay.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro is available in the same colors of Green, Black, and Vegan Leather Blue. The starting price for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant begins at €800.

Specifications