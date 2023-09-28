NRL Resumes Operations of Hydrogen Production Unit

By Umer Tariq | Published Sep 28, 2023 | 6:24 pm

National Refinery Limited (NRL) Thursday announced that it has resumed normal operations of its Hydrogen Production Unit (HPU).

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that it has now successfully commenced the production and supply of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) compliant with Pak-V specifications as recently notified by the government.

It added that the adoption of Pak-V specifications will increase the company’s HSD production by around 5-6 percent, besides avoiding penalty on production of HSD below Pak-V specifications.

Back in early July, National Refinery announced that it had closed its HPU for 6 weeks due to unscheduled maintenance. Due to unscheduled maintenance work on the Hydrogen Production Unit (HPU), the unit has been shut down for a period of 6 weeks, tentatively. Till such time, the company will produce HSD compliant with EURO-I specifications, it said at the time.

Umer Tariq

