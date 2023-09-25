National Refinery Successfully Produces ‘Bunker Fuel’ for Sea Vessels

National Refinery Limited (PSX: NRL) has announced the production and supply of very low furnace oil (VLFSO), also known as “bunker fuel”, after the necessary change in crude mix and adjustments in the production process.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company pointed out that VLSFO is a premium product and environment-friendly fuel compulsory for all sea vessels under the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2o22, Regulation. “Due to limited availability, its demand is stable. The supply of VLSFO shall assist in maintaining sustainable refinery operations independent of seasonal factors,” the filing stated.

NRL is engaged in the manufacturing, production, and sale of a large range of petroleum products. The refinery complex of the Company comprises three refineries, consisting of two lube refineries, and a fuel refinery added to the complex.

The company has also commissioned Diesel Hydro Desulphurisation (DHDS) and Isomerisation (ISOM) units during the financial years 2017 and 2018 respectively.