Oppo A18 Unveiled With Display Upgrade, Expected Around Rs. 50,000

In the United Arab Emirates, Oppo has introduced a new addition to its A-series lineup, the Oppo A18. This smartphone offers entry-level specifications and shares striking similarities with the recently launched Oppo A38, which made its debut earlier this month.
The Oppo A18 features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution, accompanied by a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, an upgrade over the Oppo A17. Positioned at the top is a small waterdrop notch housing a 5MP front-facing camera, while the rear of the device houses an 8MP primary camera complemented by a 2MP depth sensor.
Powering the Oppo A18 is the same Helio G85 chipset found in the A38 model, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Furthermore, the device offers expandable storage capabilities through the microSD slot. On the software front, the Oppo A18 is equipped with ColorOS 13.1, which is built on the foundation of Android 13.
The lights are kept going by a 5,000 mAh battery to keep you connected throughout the day. The Oppo A18 is offered in attractive Glowing Black and Glowing Blue color variants.
While pricing details are currently unavailable, we expect the phone to cost around Rs. 50,000 in Pakistan, since the Oppo A17 costs around Rs. 47,000 here. A Pakistan launch date also remains unclear at this point.
Oppo A18 Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali G52 MC2
- OS: Android 13, Color OS 13.1
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- 6.56″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1612 pixels resolution; 270 PPI, 90Hz
- Memory:
- RAM: 4 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
- Colors: Glowing Black, Glowing Blue
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Price: N/A (expected around Rs. 50,000)