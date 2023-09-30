All You Need to Know About Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 series has already leaked extensively over the past few weeks, leaving little to the imagination. But now a highly detailed leak with accompanying renders has revealed the full picture thanks to tipster Evan Blass.

Here’s a comprehensive specification comparison sourced from Google’s official Pixel series product page. It places the two new phones in direct comparison with the 7 and 7a models.

Cameras and Thermometer

This comparison confirms the camera specifications for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, revealing that the Pixel 8 will finally feature an ultrawide shooter with autofocus capabilities. Notably, the Pixel 8 can achieve an impressive 8x Super Res Zoom, while the Pixel 8 Pro utilizes its 5x optical zoom camera to reach an impressive 30x zoom level.

Additionally, the specifications for the thermometer on the 8 Pro model are also provided.

Upgraded Magic Eraser

Furthermore, we have access to a detailed presentation of the Magic Eraser feature, which grants users the ability to remove distracting elements from their photos or enhance the quality of blurry images.

While this feature is already available on current-generation Pixel phones, it’s likely that it has been improved for even faster performance on the new models.

Pixel Watch 2

The second part of the extensive photo leak features the Pixel Watch 2. In these images, we get a glimpse of the forthcoming timepiece, which sports a stylish steel band in addition to the standard silicone option.

Since the leak is sourced from Google’s official marketing material, you can rest assured that this is all accurate information.

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are confirmed to launch next week on October 4.