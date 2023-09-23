Google Pixel 8a Live Images Appear a Year Ahead of Launch

In a characteristic Google manner, live images of the Pixel 8a have surfaced, even though the device isn’t slated for launch until sometime in 2024. These photos, which appear to be authentic, emerged shortly after the device made an appearance on Geekbench.

The images depict the Pixel 8a in a blue hue, featuring a rear design that aligns with the aesthetics of the previous two generations, Pixel 6 and 7. While the protruding camera module remains a constant, there appears to be a notable alteration on the front.

Take a look at the images below.

The most noticeable change is the overall chassis design, which has transitioned to a more rounded shape, departing from the relatively sharp corners of the previous models.

ALSO READ Google Pixel 8 Series Fully Revealed in Teaser Video Ahead of Launch

Unfortunately, it appears that the bezels have also undergone modifications, and they now appear noticeably thicker based on the leaked images. This adjustment might present a challenge for the device, especially considering its budget-oriented positioning.

However, this model is most likely based on an early prototype, so the final design could always turn out differently, especially since the predecessors don’t have bezels nearly this thick.

ALSO READ Google Pixel 8 Series Could Get a Massive Price Hike

The leak also mentions the Tensor G3 in the X post (formerly known as Twitter), indicating that the device will be equipped with Google’s yet-to-be-released SoC. This SoC is expected to power the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, which are scheduled for release in October, a development that was largely anticipated.