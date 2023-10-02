Govt Changes Passport Delivery Times

Following an unprecedented increase in the number of passport applicants, the official delivery time for passports has once again been changed.

In a recent notification, the Director General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) announced the revised passport delivery times.

A normal passport’s delivery will take up to 21 working days instead of 10, while an urgent passport will take 5 days instead of 4. However, no change has been made to the delivery time of fast-track passport. It will be delivered as per the previous schedule of 2 days.

Passport Type Previous Delivery Time New Delivery Time Normal 10 days 21 days Urgent 4 days 5 days Fast Track 2 days 2 days

Furthermore, the DGIP has urged the citizens to adhere to the designated office hours. The passport offices remain open across the country from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday.

In addition, applicants have been advised to register their complaints through the Pakistan Citizen Portal in case of any inconvenience. They can also contact the DGIP helpline – 051-111-344-777 – for more queries.

It should be noted that in April this year, the delivery time for normal, urgent, and fast-track passports had been reduced to 10 days, four days, and two days, respectively.

On the other hand, the Pakistani passport continues to be ranked as one of the worst in the world. According to UK-based citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, the Pakistani passport is ranked fourth worst in the world.