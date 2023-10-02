FBR Added Over 1 Million New Taxpayers in Last 4 Years

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has added 1.079 million new taxpayers in the last four years.

According to details, FBR has added 1.079 million (cumulative) total new taxpayers (identified through automated data sharing, ICT-based business intelligence tools, surveys, and other enforcement methods) to the tax base during FY20 and FY23.

In FY20, 121,063 taxpayers were added, in FY21, a total of 97,819 were added, in FY22, a total of 243,795 were added, and in FY23, a total of 616,517 taxpayers were added, said the document. In addition, FBR has a target to add some 0.5 million new taxpayers during the current fiscal year.

The document further stated that the total number of registered income taxpayers was 9.8 million in June 2023, as compared to 7.9 million in June 2022. For the period July 2022 to June 2023, the number of active income taxpayers (referred to as compliant taxpayers) was 4.4 million while 2.3 million paid the tax with returns.

It is pertinent to note that the FBR has received a total of 1.93 million income tax returns up to September 30, 2023, and extended the date of return file to October 31, 2023.