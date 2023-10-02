WhatsApp Quick Reply Bar Will Let You Respond Much Faster

WhatsApp has been working on a slew of major and minor features alike. The chatting app recently rolled out the Channels features across the globe, but now a smaller update is coming soon, which aims to add more convenience to your messaging experience.

As spotted by the folks over at WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp (2.23.20.20) available through the Google Play Beta Program, shows that there is a new reply bar coming to the app soon. This bar lets you quickly reply to media messages such as images, videos, GIFs, etc, without having to leave the main chat screen or open a separate menu.

Here is what it looks like.

As you can see, opening up a media message in a WhatsApp chat will automatically have a reply bar at the bottom of the screen. This means you will no longer have to press extra buttons or swipe on the image/video to open up a reply section. This update aims to enhance the overall interaction experience and minimize interruptions.

Other than this, WhatsApp is working on several other notable features. Channels are already here and Flows has arrived in India as a full-blown shopping experience within WhatsApp. The Meta-owned chatting platform is also planning to introduce generative AI features inside the app, which would essentially be WhatsApp’s own ChatGPT.

WhatsApp AI will not only act as a regular chatbot to make tasks easier, but it will even generate stickers for you, but details of these features are still unknown. We will update you as soon as more information is available.