WhatsApp Desktop is Due for Some Sweet Upgrades Soon

It doesn’t take long before WhatsApp Desktop also gets the features introduced on WhatsApp for Android and iOS. Thankfully, it is about to happen once again with a future update.

The WABetaInfo team has once again uncovered upcoming features for the PC version of WhatsApp through the latest beta release. This time, we are getting upgrades to the app’s sidebar as well as the filter option for your chats. Take a look at the screenshot below.

As depicted in this screenshot, the interface bears a striking resemblance to the one currently in development for WhatsApp on Android. Notably, it features three distinct filters designed to enhance chat organization, catering to unread messages, personal conversations, and group chats.

Additionally, WhatsApp is poised to introduce a redesigned sidebar that closely mirrors the one found in the native WhatsApp application for Windows. Except, this update will bring all of the sidebar buttons together, unlike the native desktop app which splits them at the top and bottom.

The sidebar update is only a minor feature, but the filter option should make it a lot easier to find the right chats. This should especially come in handy for those with an abundance of active chats.

This design update is still under development, so it is unclear when it will roll out to the stable version of WhatsApp Web. A good sign to look out for is a wider public beta release since that usually brings features closer to the final release.

We will keep you updated in any case.