Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Australia World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match Live Streaming

By Sports Desk | Published Oct 3, 2023 | 12:13 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan will go face to face against Australia in a warm-up match of the World Cup 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad today.

The first warm-up match ended in a massive loss for the Green Shirts against New Zealand. Pakistan team batted first and scored a massive total of 345 runs, including Muhammad Rizwan’s fabulous knock of 103 runs. New Zealand then chased the total in just 43.4 overs.

As of their last warm-up game before the World Cup 2023, the national side will be determined to beat Australia and gain their confidence before the mega-event.

Match Timings

Pakistan vs. Australia warm-up match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue
Pakistan Vs. Australia 03 October 2023 1:30 PM Hyderabad

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. Australia warm-up match live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan on Tapmad, Ary Zap, and Tamasha App.

Android iOS Web
tapmad TV LINK LINK LINK
ARY Zap LINK LINK LINK
Tamasha LINK LINK LINK

Sports Desk

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>