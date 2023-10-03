How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Australia World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match Live Streaming

Pakistan will go face to face against Australia in a warm-up match of the World Cup 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad today.
The first warm-up match ended in a massive loss for the Green Shirts against New Zealand. Pakistan team batted first and scored a massive total of 345 runs, including Muhammad Rizwan’s fabulous knock of 103 runs. New Zealand then chased the total in just 43.4 overs.
As of their last warm-up game before the World Cup 2023, the national side will be determined to beat Australia and gain their confidence before the mega-event.
Match Timings
Pakistan vs. Australia warm-up match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Pakistan Vs. Australia
|03 October 2023
|1:30 PM
|Hyderabad
Live Stream
Pakistan vs. Australia warm-up match live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan on Tapmad, Ary Zap, and Tamasha App.
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|tapmad TV
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|ARY Zap
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|Tamasha
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK