How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Australia World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match Live Streaming

Pakistan will go face to face against Australia in a warm-up match of the World Cup 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad today.

The first warm-up match ended in a massive loss for the Green Shirts against New Zealand. Pakistan team batted first and scored a massive total of 345 runs, including Muhammad Rizwan’s fabulous knock of 103 runs. New Zealand then chased the total in just 43.4 overs.

As of their last warm-up game before the World Cup 2023, the national side will be determined to beat Australia and gain their confidence before the mega-event.

Match Timings

Pakistan vs. Australia warm-up match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Australia 03 October 2023 1:30 PM Hyderabad

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. Australia warm-up match live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan on Tapmad, Ary Zap, and Tamasha App.