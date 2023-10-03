Hyderabad Stadium in Ruins Just 2 Days Before the World Cup Begins

A spectator has revealed the miserable condition of the Hyderabad Stadium during the warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia, raising questions over the Indian administration’s standards.

Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, which is set to host several crucial ODI World Cup 2023 matches, is currently in an alarming state of deterioration, casting a shadow over the upcoming prestigious tournament. A distressing photograph emerged only days before the World Cup’s formal start, recorded during Pakistan’s warm-up match against Australia.

The troubling picture revealed the stadium stands in a state of decline, damaged by neglect and deterioration. As the two international teams battled in a pre-World Cup match, contaminants covered the seating, providing a miserable scene. With barely two days to the major event, concerns over the Indian administration’s ability to repair the stadium to appropriate condition loom large.

The current situation in Hyderabad stadium with just two days to go for World Cup 2023

With only two days to go, the fans are hoping that the Indian authorities will coordinate a quick and effective restoration, guaranteeing that the Hyderabad Stadium reclaims its status as an acceptable host for the ODI World Cup 2023 and that the competition can continue without any disruption.