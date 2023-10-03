Here’s Pakistan’s Journey in All ODI World Cups

Preparations for the upcoming 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup in the 50-over format are in the final stages, with the event scheduled to start on October 5.

Pakistan will kick off its campaign against the Netherlands in the second game on October 6, with the team intensely preparing for the mega-event.

The Men in Green will try their luck this time under the captaincy of Babar Azam, who is currently holding the top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings. The Green Shirts themselves will enter the marquee tournament as one of the favorites

As champions of the 1992 World Cup, the national cricket team will be keen to break a 31-year drought and win the coveted trophy.

Here is how the national team has performed in the last 12 editions of the ODI World Cups

1975 World Cup

The 1975 World Cup was the first edition of the tournament, held in England in May and June in the 60-over format, with only eight nations participating.

The national team was placed in Group B along with West Indies, Australia, and Sri Lanka. The team managed only to defeat Sri Lanka, losing two matches.

West Indies won the World Cup by defeating the home side in the final match, while England, Australia, West Indies, and New Zealand were the semi-finalists.

1979 World Cup

England also hosted the second edition of the World Cup in 1979 from 9 to 23 June, with Pakistan placed in Group A along with Australia, Canada, and England.

The Asif Iqbal-led side won two out of their three matches, defeating Australia and Canada and suffering a 14-run defeat against England in a thrilling finish.

Pakistan qualified for the semi-final stage for the first time, where they faced a 43-run defeat against the defending champions at the Oval ground in London.

1983 World Cup

England hosted the World Cup in 1983 for the third consecutive time, with eight cricketing nations participating in the event, played from 9 to 25 June.

The Imran Khan-led side was placed in Group A alongside the home side, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand, with each team facing each other twice in the round stage.

Pakistan won five of the six matches to qualify for the semi-final, where they suffered an eight-wicket defeat against West Indies in the knockout stage of the event.

1987 World Cup

The 1987 World Cup was the first event held outside England, as the hosting rights were given to Pakistan and India by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

A total of eight teams participated in the fourth edition, with Pakistan placed in group B alongside England, two-time champions West Indies, and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan qualified for the semi-final stages after winning five of their six matches but lost to Australia in the knockout stage at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

1992 World Cup

The 1992 World Cup was hosted by Australia and New Zealand, marking the first time that a total of nine teams participated, and colored jerseys were introduced.

The national team had a poor start to the tournament, losing earlier matches, but bounced back to finish the group stage in fourth place on the points table.

The Imran Khan-led side defeated New Zealand, in the first semi-final before overcoming England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia.

1996 World Cup

The 1996 World Cup was held in Asia, with India hosting 17 matches, Pakistan hosting 16, and Sri Lanka hosting three matches in the event, held in March.

A total of 12 nations participated in the tournament in two groups, with Pakistan placed in Group B, finishing the stage in second place on the points table.

The Wasim Akram-led side won five matches in the group stages, only losing to South Africa before suffering a defeat in the quarter-final against India.

1999 World Cup

The 1999 World Cup was held in England and Wales, with a total of 12 cricketing nations participating in the events in two groups from May 14 to June 20.

The National team ended the group stage at the top of the points table, losing only to Bangladesh, and also finished the Super Six at the top of the points table.

The Wasim Akram-led side defeated New Zealand in the first semi-final before suffering an eight-wicket defeat against Australia in the final encounter at Lord’s.

2003 World Cup

The World Cup 2023 was the first edition in history that was held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya from February to March, with 14 teams participating.

It was also the first edition since 1975 in which the Men in Green failed to qualify for the next stage, finishing the event in fifth place on the points table.

The national team was placed alongside India, Australia, England, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and the Netherlands, managing to win two games in the group stage.

2007 World Cup

Two-time champions West Indies hosted the 2007 World Cup from March 13 to April 28, with a total of 16 cricketing nations participating in 51 matches.

The tournament was the worst campaign in the history of Pakistan cricket, as they faced the biggest upset by losing to Ireland in the group stage encounters.

The Inzamam-ul-Haq-led side was placed in Group D, where they first lost to the home side and then to Ireland before winning against Zimbabwe in the last match.

2011 World Cup

The 2011 World Cup was held in India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, with the home side winning the coveted trophy after defeating Sri Lanka in the final match.

The Men in Green finished the group stage at the top of the points table, winning five of their six group stage matches, losing only to New Zealand.

The Shahid Afridi-led side won the quarter-final against West Indies by 10 wickets before suffering a defeat against India in the second semi-final match.

2015 World Cup

Australia and New Zealand hosted the ODI World Cup for the second time in 2015, with a total of 14 teams participating from February 14 to March 29.

Pakistan was placed along with India, South Africa, Ireland, West Indies, UAE, and Zimbabwe, only winning four matches and qualifying for the quarter-final.

The Misbah-ul-Haq-led Pakistan suffered a six-wicket defeat against the home side, Australia at the Adelaide Cricket Ground.

2019 World Cup

The 2019 World Cup was held in England, with a total of 10 cricketing nations participating. Each side faced each other in the round stage of the tournament.

Pakistan managed to defeat South Africa, New Zealand, the home side, Bangladesh, and Ireland, finishing the group stage in fifth place on the points table.

