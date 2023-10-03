Lahore Development Authority Changes Time for Building Plan Approval

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has made a major change to the approval time for building plans in all private housing schemes and LDA regular schemes.

Now, it will take only three working days to approve a building plan against an earlier time period of 30 days. Officials have credited DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa for the revised timeframe.

Randhawa also gave orders to simplify the process for the public to get their building plans approved. Furthermore, he directed the officials to implement a user-friendly online system.

According to the officials, changes were made in the traditional system for better facilitation of the public. Chief Town Planner Azhar Ali said that One Window Cell would be enhanced to carry out multiple tasks such as site report, scrutiny of plan, issuance of challan, and approval of building plan.

He added that LDA has upgraded the eKhidmat software, originally developed by PITB, making it more user-friendly. It will now offer detailed reports on vacant plots through GIS. Furthermore, the generation of challans will also be simplified through the SAP system.