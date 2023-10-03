Action Launched Against Electricity Supply to Illegal Housing Societies

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 3, 2023 | 3:11 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The nationwide crackdown on electricity theft continues as authorities have disconnected thousands of illegal connections across the country.

In a meeting on Monday, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed to take strict action against the supply of electricity to illegal housing societies.

ALSO READ

He ordered relevant authorities –  LESCO, District administration, and LDA – to take measures in this regard.

During the meeting, it was decided to conduct an audit of illegal societies using electricity under the jurisdiction of the Lahore district administration and LDA.

The meeting was informed that the unauthorized housing societies either got the electricity connections illegally or obtained them through deceptive means.

LESCO officials told Muhammad Ali Randhawa that they have made Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for addressing complaints from both general consumers and citizens.

Furthermore, Commissioner Lahore sought the details of NOCs issued by the departments to illegal societies. He reiterated the government’s commitment to combat electricity theft in the entire division.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Amna Ilyas Is A True Boss Babe In Power suit By Emraan Rajput
Read more in lens

proproperty

LDA Announces Public Auction for Prime Commercial Spaces in Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>