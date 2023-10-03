Man Killed in Train Over Seat Dispute

A passenger traveling to Faisalabad via the Pakistan Express died after getting into a physical altercation with another man over a seat dispute.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, October 1, on the Pakistan Railways train, going from Rawalpindi to Karachi. According to local media reports, the authorities tried to keep the incident under wraps.

The passenger who lost his life has been identified as Sanaullah s/o Sher Muhammad, aged around 50 to 55. According to details, the deceased was accompanied by his family when the unfortunate incident happened.

Local authorities have identified the killer as Nadeem, son of Muhammad Buta, who boarded the train with his family at the Sangla Hill railway station.

Both the passengers got into an argument over the seat, which later turned violent resulting in the death of Sanaullah.

Nadeem managed to escape when the train slowed down at the Chak Jhumra railway station.