Organic Meat Company Ltd to Keep Using Sea Route For Meat Exports to UAE

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 21, 2023 | 12:18 pm

The Organic Meat Company Limited (PSX: TOMCL) informed PSX that it will continue to export meat to the United Arab Emirates via sea.

This comes after the UAE government restricted the export of fresh chilled meat via sea from Pakistan with effect from October 10, 2023, according to a stock filing.

It further explained, “The restriction is only on fresh chilled meat exports and shipments via sea and not via air. Further, there are no restrictions on either frozen or Vacuum packed fresh chilled meat shipments and exports to the UAE via sea”.

“The reason for this restriction was that one of the meat exporters not being The Organic Meat Company Limited exported sub-quality fresh chilled meat to UAE via sea,” the filing stated.

The company mentioned that it has extensive facilities to supply frozen and vacuum-packed/chilled meat products to its UAE customers and prospects. “We will maintain our sea route for this purpose, which will not affect our revenues and margins,” it added.

TOMCL’s principal activities are the processing and sale of halal meat and allied products.

ProPK Staff

