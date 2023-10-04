BRT Peshawar on Verge of Closure Due to Non-Payment of Dues

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar is once again on the verge of suspension after its service operator, DAEWOO Pakistan Express Bus Service, has asked for a payment of Rs. 660 million from TransPeshawar.

TransPeshawar is responsible for managing the BRT. The company is facing a severe financial crunch and has approached the provincial government for Rs. 1 billion.

ALSO READ World Bank Tells Pakistan to Improve and Increase Taxes on Property, Agriculture

DAEWOO Pakistan has threatened to suspend the bus service in the provincial capital if it doesn’t receive the outstanding amount in the next two days.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Transport Department has written a letter to the provincial finance secretary in this regard. The Department requested the Minister’s attention towards the financial challenges faced by TransPeshawar, asking for the immediate release of Rs. 1 billion to keep the bus service running.

According to sources, the subsidy for the BRT service has significantly increased from Rs. 1.6 billion to Rs. 4.9 billion.

Earlier in June, a similar problem emerged when the contractors warned to halt the mass transit if their dues weren’t paid. However, the suspension was averted when TransPeshawar paid nearly half of the outstanding payments.

According to the citizens of Peshawar, the BRT service is one of the best initiatives by the former provincial government. Due to the skyrocketing fuel prices, the bus service has been a source of major relief to the working class. Its suspension would be a big blow to the people, who are already dealing with record inflation.

Via: Hum News