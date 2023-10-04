Here’s Pakistan’s Squad for World Cup Qualifiers Against Cambodia

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced the national squad for the upcoming much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.

According to the announced schedule, the green shirts will play their World Cup qualifier match against Cambodia on a home and away basis.

The Men in Green will travel to Cambodia to play an away leg, scheduled on October 12 while the home leg is scheduled on October 17.

The Green Shirts have called up 7 diaspora players to the squad with star names such as Otis Khan, Easah Suliman, and Harun Hamid all part of the squad. Experienced campaigner, Hassan Bashir has not been picked for the all-impotant clash.

Here is the complete squad for the World Cup qualifier: