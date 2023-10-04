Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here’s Pakistan’s Squad for World Cup Qualifiers Against Cambodia

By Sports Desk | Published Oct 4, 2023 | 2:44 pm

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced the national squad for the upcoming much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.

According to the announced schedule, the green shirts will play their World Cup qualifier match against Cambodia on a home and away basis.

The Men in Green will travel to Cambodia to play an away leg, scheduled on October 12 while the home leg is scheduled on October 17.

The Green Shirts have called up 7 diaspora players to the squad with star names such as Otis Khan, Easah Suliman, and Harun Hamid all part of the squad. Experienced campaigner, Hassan Bashir has not been picked for the all-impotant clash.

Here is the complete squad for the World Cup qualifier:

Usman Ali (GK) Salman ul Haq (GK) Yousaf Butt (GK) Mamoon Moosa Khan Mohibullah Shayak Dost
Sohail Khan Junaid Shah Ali Khan Niazi Rao Umar Hayat Abdullah Iqbal Moin Ahmed
Easah Suliman Alamgir Ghazi Ali Uzair Nizamuddin Harun Hamid Otis Khan
Rahis Nabi Waleed Khan Mohammad Waheed Yousuf Fareed Khan Abdul Samad

