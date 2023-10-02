Mohammad Abbas Expresses Discontent With Turkish Airlines

Star Pakistani pacer, Mohammad Abbas, has expressed his dissatisfaction with Turkish Airlines following an unfortunate experience at Heathrow Airport.

Mohammad Abbas, who recently participated in County Cricket, took to social media to shed light on what he described as “poor service” provided by the airline.

The 33-year-old fast bowler narrated that his scheduled flight was the previous day, yet he was still waiting at the airport at the time of his post.

Adding to the frustration, Mohammad Abbas mentioned that passengers were made to sit inside the plane without air conditioning for a stretch of two hours.

Anyone from @turkishairlines please sort out. pic.twitter.com/aXuZ77XmHI — Muhammad Abbas (@RealMAbbas226) October 2, 2023

“Very bad experience at Heathrow Airport with Turkish Airlines. Poor service by the airline staff. My flight was yesterday, and I am still waiting,” he wrote.

The unfortunate incident comes at a time when the airline industry is already facing challenges post-pandemic, with customer satisfaction being pivotal.

It is worth noting that Abbas took 53 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.05 for Hampshire in the County Championship division one.