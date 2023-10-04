Ihsanullah’s Injury Rehabilitation Update Brings Hope for Pakistan Cricket

Ihsanullah, a rising Pakistan cricket talent who burst onto the international cricket scene with his fiery pace and impressive swing, had been sidelined by an elbow injury. His injury also came as a huge setback for Pakistan’s cricket team.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Successfully Undergoes Shoulder Surgery in London

Ihsanullah has been diagnosed with a stress-related elbow injury, which requires the use of a protective brace or “protector” to limit movement and stress on the affected joint.

Furthermore, the brace has been on for a few days to allow the injury to heal and prevent further damage. However, it has recently been announced that the protector will be removed and rehabilitation will begin after the protector comes off.

ALSO READ Former England Cricketer Advises Pakistan to Drop Shadab Khan After Poor Performances

According to sources, the protector on Ihsanullah’s elbow will be removed after a month.

It should be noted that the fast bowler underwent surgery last month and will be sidelined for four to five months as a result. Ihsanullah requested his fans to pray for his quick recovery so that he could return to the national team as soon as possible.