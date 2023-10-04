Naseem Shah Successfully Undergoes Shoulder Surgery in London

Renowned Pakistani fast bowler, Naseem Shah, has successfully undergone minor surgery on his shoulder tendon at a private hospital in London.

The procedure, which lasted approximately half an hour, was carried out by a specialist surgeon in England’s capital.

Following the operation, doctors remain optimistic about the swift recovery of the 21-year-old cricketer, citing his young age as an advantage.

Sources state that younger athletes, like Naseem Shah, often have a higher likelihood of a quicker recovery compared to their older counterparts.

The Dir-born pacer has been advised a recovery period of four to six weeks by medical professionals, after which he can commence his practice sessions.

The right-arm pacer suffered a shoulder injury during the Super 4s match of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 against India in Sri Lanka.

The injury ruled him out from the must-win game against Sri Lanka and also from the upcoming much-awaited World Cup 2023 scheduled to take place in India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced experienced pacer, Hasan Ali, as his replacement in the national squad for the marquee tournament.

Last week, Naseem wrote on his social media handles, “While I am disappointed, I believe everything is in Allah’s hands. InshahAllah, I will be on the field very soon.”