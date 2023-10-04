Former England Cricketer Advises Pakistan to Drop Shadab Khan After Poor Performances

Pakistan cricket team’s vice-captain Shadab Khan has been in a poor run of form, both with the ball and the bat, and this has caused concern among Pakistan cricket fans.

Former England cricketer, Mark Butcher expressed on the matter, claiming that Usama Mir might be Pakistan’s “X” factor during the World Cup.

Butcher said, ” Usama Mir is the guy for them. Watching him during the PSL in February and March, and then he had a really good Hundred for the Manchester Originals with the bat and with the ball.”

“Shadab’s been bowling kind of hit-me’s [deliveries] for a long, long time now. Really just lost all of his bite and it just seems to go out of the park every time he lets it go. I think they might have to be a little smart here. I’d play Mohammad Nawaz here with Usama Mir if they are going to go with double spin.,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shadab’s poor performance in the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches continued after a poor Asia Cup 2023 run in which he failed to make a significant contribution with the bat and couldn’t give his side a breakthrough with the ball either.

Furthermore, a debate has erupted among Pakistani fans, with some preferring to see their favorite Shadab wear the green jersey in the World Cup, while others prefer to see Usama Mir get a chance.

In Tuesday’s warm-up game, Usama took two important wickets against Australia. However, Shadab couldn’t deliver with the ball or bat today, weakening his case.

Moreover, the Aussies were on a roll and on track to reach 100 runs without losing a wicket when Mir picked up two wickets in two consecutive overs, dismissing their openers, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, for 48 and 31 runs, respectively.