PTA Receives Over 14,200 Complaints Against Telcos in August

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 14,223 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in August 2023, out of which 14,073 (98.9 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during August.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by August stood at 13,567, out of which, 13445 (99.1 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 6,413 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 6,353 (99.1 percent) were resolved. Further, 2,370 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 2351 (99.2 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 3,227 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 3,213 (99.6 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,534 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1505 (98.1 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 199 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 188 were addressed during August, for a resolution rate of 84.5 percent. Furthermore, 453 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 436 (96.2 percent) were addressed.