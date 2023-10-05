FBR Unveils New Customs Station in Lahore

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 5, 2023 | 4:07 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has declared NLC Dry Port Jia Bagga Lahore to be a new customs port for clearance of goods or any class of goods imported or to be exported.

In this connection, the FBR has issued an SRO.1399(I)/2023 here on Thursday.

The FBR has also issued boundary walls and directions for the said new customs station at Lahore.

According to the notification, in the exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of section 9 and clause (b) of section 10 of the Customs Act, 1969, and in supersession of its Notification No. S.R.O 595(1)/2020, the FBR has declared NLC Dry Port Jia Bagga of 346500 square feet situated at Khasra No. 2414, 2415, 2417, 2418, 2419, 2420, 2421, 2422, 2423, 2424, 2425, 2426, and 2427, Jia Bagga Road Lahore, to be a customs port for clearance of goods or any class of goods imported or to be exported and to specify the limits of the aforesaid customs-port.

ProPK Staff

