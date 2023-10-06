Action Against Illegal Activities Harming Economy to Continue with Full Force: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Friday said that enforcement actions against illegal activities will continue with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the remarks by the army chief came during a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retired) Maqbool Baqar.

“LEAs and other government departments will continue the enforcement actions against spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities,” the COAS emphasized.

During the Apex Committee meeting, Gen Munir was briefed about the Revised National Action Plan, operation in the kacha area of Sindh, security of foreign nationals employed on CPEC, Non-CPEC and private projects, repatriation of illegal foreigners, foreign currency regularization measures, Karachi Transformation Plan, progress on SIFC initiatives in Sindh and Green Sindh initiatives.

The COAS underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for the gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments, and people are united for the progress and prosperity of the province. Earlier, upon arrival in Karachi, COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps.

Last week, the army chief made similar remarks during a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that since the crackdown against currency and other illegal activities started last month, the Pakistan rupee has gained massive strides against the US dollar. The rupee has gained over 8.5 percent or Rs. 24.4 against the dollar since September 5 and was declared as the best performing currency in the world in September.

The crackdown has also significantly cut gold prices in the country, which are now much below Rs. 200,000 per tola.