Actions Against Spectrum of Illegal Activities to Continue to Rid Pakistan of Economic Losses: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Thursday said that law enforcement actions against a spectrum of illegal activities will continue with full force to rid Pakistan of the substantial economic losses.

The remarks by the COAS came during a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee in Lahore. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the army chief was briefed about the overall security situation, including law enforcement actions against electricity and gas theft, hoarding, and foreign currency smuggling, according to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The forum was also briefed on measures taken for the protection of minorities and the progress of operations in the Kacha area. The forum also reviewed the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals.

“Law Enforcement Actions against spectrum of illegal activities will continue with full force in collaboration with the LEAs and the concerned government departments to rid Pakistan from the substantial economic losses it continues to suffer due to pilferage done by different methods,” the army chief said.

The forum was also apprised of progress on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Green Punjab initiatives. The COAS underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for the gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments, and people are united for the progress and prosperity of the province.