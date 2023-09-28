Pakistani Rupee Set to Become World’s Best Performing Currency in September

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) rose for the seventeenth consecutive session against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market on Thursday on its way to claiming the title of the best-performing currency in the world in September.

The local currency gained Rs. 1.01 against the greenback at the close of today’s session. The PKR appreciated by 0.35 percent against the USD and closed at Rs. 287.74 today. This is rupee’s best closing since August 10 i.e. in seven weeks.

The PKR has depreciated by over 21 percent in the current calendar year and has also depreciated just over 0.6 percent in the current financial year. However, the current month saw the PKR gain over 6 percent.

The local current dropped to an all-time low of Rs. 307.10 against the USD on September 5. However, stringent action against smugglers and hoarders, and the structural reforms in the Exchange Companies’ sector introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) turned the tide. Since September 5, the PKR has gained almost Rs. 20 against the USD in the interbank, while the PKR has risen by around Rs. 50 in the open market.

It is pertinent to mention here that the USD hit a 10-month high against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday while most of the other currencies have also lost ground against the greenback during September.

The PKR also appreciated against all other major currencies in the interbank market today. It gained Rs. 2.58 against the Euro (EUR), Rs. 0.85 against the British Pound (GBP), and Rs. 0.87 against the Australian Dollar (AUD).

The PKR also appreciated by Rs. 0.56 against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), Rs. 0.27 against the UAE Dirham (AED), and Rs. 0.26 the Saudi Riyal (SAR).