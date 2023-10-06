Introducing Zameen Five: Punjab’s First Registered REIT Offering Exceptional Gains

In a historic achievement in the real estate industry of Pakistan, Zameen.com – the country’s largest real estate enterprise – has registered Punjab’s first-ever Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) under Zameen Developments.

Adding another feather to its cap, the company is introducing ‘Zameen Five,’ a REIT that will finance five premium real estate projects in Lahore.

The investors can now become part of the development journey of Zameen Developments’ Contemporary vertical projects: Zameen Quadrangle (Gulberg), Zameen Aurum (Gulberg), Zameen Neo (Gulberg), and Zameen Pheonix (Main Canal Bank Road), Zameen Jade (Sukh Chayn Gardens).

This REIT promises investors lucrative returns in the form of timely dividends upon the completion of and operation of each project within the trust. As the trend of vertical development strengthens its foothold in Lahore and other cities, the real estate sector has become a vital contributor to the economy, with Gulberg alone experiencing more than 70% capital appreciation over the past two years.

With the launch of Zameen Five, astute property investors can build a more diversified and secure portfolio. This REIT, established under the REIT Regulations 2022 and registered under the Punjab Trusts Act 2020, has enlisted the Central Depository Company (CDC) as the trustee to ensure complete transparency.

Moreover, the Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA)’s approved valuers, Savills Pakistan and MYK Associates, have been evaluating the trust’s progress. Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) is in the process of rating the fund. One of the globally recognized ‘Big 4’ firms offering audit, tax, and advisory services, ‘KPMG’, has been assigned as the auditing body. Moreover, KTrade has been engaged as the financial advisor and will also assist in getting investors on board. The involvement of all these renowned institutions only further cements the credibility of Zameen Five REIT and enables efficient operations while also conveying the level of authenticity and transparency that Zameen aspires to offer.

What is a REIT, and how is it more streamlined than traditional real estate financing?

REITs are internationally established investment schemes that pool funds from investors and allocate them to real estate ventures. Although relatively underutilized in Pakistan, REITs allow public or private shareholders to obtain and share ownership of a real estate project, making them a valuable diversification tool worldwide. One of the most appealing aspects of a REIT is that individual investors can yield profits from real estate projects without the need to operate, own, or finance the properties directly.

Perks of Zameen Five REIT for investors

Investing in Zameen Five offers numerous advantages for investors seeking to manage risks and enhance their portfolios. Perhaps the most attractive benefit is the tax exemption on profits generated by this investment trust. Additionally, due to the high demand for quality housing in Lahore’s prominent neighbourhoods, Zameen Developments’ strategically located projects promise appreciating income over the years.

Furthermore, investing in this REIT grants individuals access to institutional-quality assets that may be otherwise out of reach. REITs offer a reliable source of income through regular and scheduled cash flows, making them especially appealing to those seeking consistent returns.

Perks of Zameen Five REIT for Property Buyers

Buyers who invest in the projects listed in Zameen Five will enjoy several advantages that have not been fully explored yet. Most importantly, they won’t have to worry about the common problem of delayed project delivery, which is a significant concern for property buyers in Pakistan. This issue is effectively resolved thanks to the accelerated development process driven by the reliable availability of funds. This is a feature not typically found in traditional property ventures.

Zameen 360˚- A One-Stop Solution For All Things Real Estate

Zameen has become a household name in Pakistan by revolutionizing the traditional property business. To further its ambition of developing the national real estate sector into a thriving economic driver, the enterprise is offering Zameen 360˚. The company has evolved from an online portal into a one-stop solution that facilitates all aspects of real estate management, from land acquisition and concept to project insurance, pre-feasibility study, design and architecture, project approvals/management/marketing, REIT modeling and registration, trust deed registration, financial close, RMC compliance, fund monitoring, and facility management.

As Zameen steers the property business towards a digitalized and data-driven future, the benefits also extend to allied sectors. With more vertical projects addressing housing constraints, Zameen Developments has gained clients’ trust by successfully delivering its first project, Zameen Opal, as promised.

In summary, the real estate industry is currently experiencing an exciting transformation with the entrance of Zameen, a renowned firm, into REITs. This innovative investment opportunity is opening the door for investors to access significant exposure and the associated potential for impressive returns.