Pakistan Women’s Cricket Announce 28 Probables for Emerging Camp

In a significant development for Pakistan’s women’s cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recently announced a list of 28 probable players for the upcoming Emerging Camp. These talented young cricketers have been selected with an eye on the upcoming bilateral series against the West Indies emerging team and the much-anticipated tri-series featuring Thailand as the third team.

Five players—Gull Feroza, Rameen Shamim, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, and Tuba Hassan—have already competed for Pakistan out of the 28 probables.

Furthermore, the 15-man squad will be announced at the conclusion of the camp, which will take place from October 7 to 17 at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke.

The selectors have chosen 12 batters, eight spinners, six fast bowlers, and two wicketkeeper-batters.

Probable Squad

Amber Kainat, Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Farzana Farooq (wk), Fatima Khan, Fatima Shahid, Fatima Zahra, Gull Feroza, Gulrukh, Humna Bilal, Khadija Chishti, Lubna Behram, Maham Manzoor, Mahnoor Qayyum, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Najiha Alvi (wk), Noreen Yaqub, Rameen Shamim, Saima Malik, Saiqa Riaz, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Wajiha Muneer, Warda Yousaf, Yusra Amir and Zunash Abdul Sattar

Meanwhile, as these rising players prepare to represent Pakistan in the next bilateral series against the West Indies emerging squad and the tri-series against Thailand, cricket fans are anxiously anticipating the performances that will determine the future of women’s cricket in Pakistan.