PCB and Middlesex County Set to Launch T10 League

Chief Executive Officer of Middlesex County Cricket Club, Mr. Andrew Cornish, Director of Middlesex County Cricket Club, Mr. Alan Coleman, and Middlesex County Cricket Club representative, Mr Mohsin Wariach, visited the Pakistan Cricket headquarters in Lahore and signed an MoU with Pakistan Cricket Board today.

During the two-day visit, the delegation led by Mr. Cornish met with the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Mr. Zaka Ashraf, and other PCB officials, and discussed a wide range of matters of mutual interest related to cricket, including promotion, growth, and development of the game. The Middlesex delegation also visited National Cricket Academy where they gave a presentation to PCB officials.

After further discussion, both parties signed an MoU. In the MoU, the parties expressed an interest in entering into a collaborative arrangement across a number of areas of mutual interest.

Some of the key pointers from the MoU are:

Establishing a partnership between the parties to develop and jointly launch a T10 league. Both parties will be equal equity partners in this league subject to the mutually agreed concept, business plan, financial projections, and management structure

Exploring the possibility of organizing exhibition matches in Pakistan and the UK between PSL teams and teams under the control of Middlesex County Cricket Club.

Organizing training and educational programs, including but not limited to courses for coaches, analysts, umpires, and curators/groundsmen with a focus on the latest technologies in such training and education.

Middlesex will also work to develop and oversee training programs for women’s cricket teams operating under PCB, including the Pakistan national women’s team.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Chairman Management Committee Mr. Zaka Ashraf. PCB COO Salman Naseer, Director International Usman Wahla, and PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti were also in attendance.