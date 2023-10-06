Rain and Snowfall Predicted in Upper Parts of Pakistan This Weekend

Weather is expected to turn chilly in some parts of the country with the possibility of rain over the weekend.

According to PakWeather, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to receive rain with strong winds and thunderstorms.

Furthermore, there is also a possibility of snowfall over the mountains, which would result in a decrease in temperature.

On the other hand, coastal areas of the country, including Karachi, can expect partly cloudy and humid weather.

According to the forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the weather will mainly remain dry in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Turbat experienced the hottest day in the country yesterday, with temperatures surging to 44°C.