HEC Launches CPEC Photography Competition

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced a nationwide photography contest, with prize money of up to Rs. 100,000. The announcement was made on HEC’s social media accounts.

Who Can Participate?

It doesn’t matter whether you are an amateur or a professional photographer, everyone is encouraged to demonstrate their skills. Furthermore, there is no age limit to participate in the competition.

Theme

The theme of the photography contest is ‘CPEC projects and their profound impact on the economy, infrastructure, and environment in Pakistan.’ The photographs should highlight the best CPEC projects across the country.

Prize Money

A total of 10 prizes will be distributed among the participants.

The first prize of Rs. 100,000 will be given to just one individual. However, three cheques of Rs. 80,000 each will be given to three participants for the second prize.

Similarly, six cheques of Rs. 50,000 will be distributed among six photographers for the third prize.

How to Submit Your Photo

To get a chance to win the cash prize, participants should email their photos to [email protected] in JPG format. Furthermore, the email should also contain a scanned copy of your CNIC or passport and contact details.

Additionally, it is necessary that each photograph should have the photographer’s name and email address. Most importantly, don’t forget to write “My Photo” in the subject line of your email.

Deadline:

The last date to submit your pictures for the competition is October 9, 2023.

If you have any questions, let us know in the comments section below.