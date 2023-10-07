Haris Rauf Chosen As Best Death Bowler in World Cup 2023 by Former Cricketer

Haris Rauf was selected as the best death-over bowler going into the ODI World Cup 2023 by former cricketer Brendon Julian.

Former cricket star Brendon Julian, known for representing both Australia and New Zealand, has recently engaged in a fascinating exercise to concoct the ultimate hybrid pace bowler for the ODI World Cup 2023. In this creative endeavor, Julian handpicked the standout attributes of various world-class bowlers, crafting a formidable composite pacer.

ALSO READ Pakistan Women’s Cricket Announce 28 Probables for Emerging Camp

Jasprit Bumrah from India was selected for his lethal Yorkers, a precision weapon in limited-overs cricket. England’s Mark Wood brought in the fiery bouncers, capable of unsettling even the most resolute batsmen. Julian was captivated by Sam Curran’s deceptive slower ball, adding an element of surprise to the mix.

Australia’s Mitchell Starc and England’s Chris Woakes contributed their inswing and outswing deliveries respectively, ensuring versatility. Starc’s new ball prowess was also acknowledged. However, it’s the inclusion of Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf for death bowling that adds an exciting dimension for Pakistani fans. Known for his raw pace and yorkers, Rauf’s ability to deliver under pressure makes him a vital asset. Haris Rauf has shown his ability to take wickets as well as defend runs in the end at various instances.

ALSO READ Pakistan Make History by Playing Two Formats in Single Day

Completing the composite bowler, Julian envisioned all-rounder Marcus Stoinis as the body, incorporating athleticism and adaptability. This imaginative fusion underscores the diverse talents showcased in modern cricket.