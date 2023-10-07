KP Teachers Face Strict Action for Missing Polio Campaign Duty

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) education department has taken strict action against nine women Primary School Teachers in Swabi, who either declined or were absent from their duty during the anti-polio campaign.

According to details, District Education Officer, Sofia Tabassum, upon the direction of Deputy Commissioner Swabi, issued the orders of their suspension.

Surprisingly, the teaching community of Swabi supported the suspended teachers despite their lack of responsibility during the crucial health campaign.

They demanded to withdraw the suspension notice or else they will stage a protest sit-in at Karnal Sher Chowk.

A 5-day anti-polio campaign recently concluded in different parts of KP. Pakistan continues to report polio cases as one more child was reported to have the virus in Bannu recently.

According to Interim Health Mini­ster Dr. Nadeem Jan, 90 percent of cases in the country were “imported from Afghanistan.” So far, Pakistan has reported three polio cases this year.