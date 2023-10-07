Government is Aiming to Reduce Edible Oil Imports of $5 Billion

An official meeting of the federal government and Punjab province convened on Friday to deliberate on reducing the nation’s edible oil import expenditure while bolstering the production of oil-based products.

Chaired by Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Gohar Ijaz, and Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce S.M. Tanveer, the meeting delved into various proposals and how to achieve the predetermined targets.

Ijaz stated that the caretaker government’s dedication to unlocking the agricultural potential of the nation. He emphasized that equitable compensation for farmers’ hard work would propel an increase in the country’s exports.

Ensuring the government’s support for farmers, he highlighted the willingness of oil farmers to allocate necessary acreage for commodity cultivation.

Ijaz called for close coordination between the Dalda Board and the Punjab government in identifying suitable areas for oilseed cultivation, asserting that boosting local oil production is crucial for making edible oil exportable.

In his address, Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce, S M Tanveer, acknowledged the dedication of Pakistan’s scientists, farmers, and citizens but expressed frustration with the lack of an efficient system. Tanveer noted that 58 small dams in the Potohar Region remain dormant, and the Greater Canal Thal project sits idle with machinery rusting away.

Tanveer revealed ongoing efforts to craft a 10-year master plan for agricultural development. Emphasizing the government’s strong stance against smuggling, he anticipates an industrial boost in commodity production. Tanveer stressed the need to reduce the annual $5 billion spent on edible oil imports, with the business community fully supporting the push for self-sufficiency.

Department of Agriculture officials presented an extensive briefing on the measures taken to augment oilseed production. The meeting saw the participation of Chairman Dalda Board, CEO Board, Board Members, DG Extension Agriculture, DG Industries, DG Research, chief scientists, agronomists, and concerned officers.