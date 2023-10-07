Caretaker CM Punjab Launches Crackdown Against Illegal Housing Societies

Interim Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed to initiate a rigorous crackdown against illegal housing societies and land mafia in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, according to a report published in a national daily, hundreds of people had lodged complaints against these societies with the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). The report, citing sources within the RDA, added that the concerned officials didn’t take any action upon these complaints.

After their concerns remained unheard, the affected citizens approached CM Punjab in this regard. CM Naqvi took immediate notice and ordered to start operations against illegal housing societies and land mafia in the garrison city.

Sharing details about illegal housing projects in the city, an RDA spokesperson revealed that only 69 societies are legal. The rest don’t have the No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The civic body has been accused of being “busy in collecting fees from the developers” to grant approval to their schemes without following the due process.

Furthermore, the 62 housing societies notified by RDA in the city area of Rawalpindi have not adhered to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) required to initiate their housing projects.

No action has been taken against these housing societies despite the lack of facilities such as water supply schemes, sewerage systems, graveyards, schools and colleges as required by the law.

On the other hand, Director General (DG) NAB Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh has also ordered action against illegal housing societies.

He gave the orders after listening to the complaints of affected citizens in a monthly Open Hearing (Khuli Ketchary).