Notorious Property Tycoon Arrested for Allegedly Murdering His Wife

Farrukh Khokhar, son of the late notorious land grabber and one of the most influential people in the twin cities, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife.

According to details, Khokhar’s wife was found dead hanging by a ceiling fan yesterday. Farrukh Khokhar was taken into the police’s custody after the victim’s brother lodged a complaint with the Gulzar-e-Quaid police.

Initially, the police was told by the alleged murderer’s brother, Umar Khokhar, that his brother’s wife had committed suicide by hanging herself by the ceiling fan. The police then shifted the dead body to the hospital for post-mortem.

It should be noted that Farrukh Khokhar has a criminal record. He was arrested in connection with the murder case of Majid Satti, a local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader.

Last year, lawyer and human rights activist, Jibran Nasir, claimed that the family of Satti has “complained about threats from Farrukh to withdraw from case.”