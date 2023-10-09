Rain and Thunderstorm Expected in Different Parts of Pakistan

According to the latest weather forecast, various parts of the country are expected to receive rain, wind, and thunderstorms in the next 12 hours.

The parts of the country that are expected to receive downpours include Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, and Potohar Region.

However, other parts of the country will most likely experience dry weather. In the recent days, the temperature has once again increased after a few days of chilly weather in some parts of the country.

Earlier this morning, major cities of the country recorded the following temperatures:

City Temperature (°C) Islamabad 19 Lahore 24 Karachi 29 Peshawar 21 Quetta 12 Gilgit 11 Murree 13 Muzaffarabad 18

On the other hand, different parts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula are also expected to receive rain, wind and thunderstorms during evening and nighttime.