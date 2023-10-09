Rain and Thunderstorm Expected in Different Parts of Pakistan

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 9, 2023 | 11:25 am

According to the latest weather forecast, various parts of the country are expected to receive rain, wind, and thunderstorms in the next 12 hours.

The parts of the country that are expected to receive downpours include Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, and Potohar Region.

However, other parts of the country will most likely experience dry weather. In the recent days, the temperature has once again increased after a few days of chilly weather in some parts of the country.

Earlier this morning, major cities of the country recorded the following temperatures:

City Temperature (°C)
Islamabad 19
Lahore 24
Karachi 29
Peshawar 21
Quetta 12
Gilgit 11
Murree 13
Muzaffarabad 18
On the other hand, different parts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula are also expected to receive rain, wind and thunderstorms during evening and nighttime.

Arsalan Khattak

