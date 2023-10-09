Pakistan Football Team Arrives in Cambodia for All-Important FIFA World Cup Qualifier

The Pakistan national football team arrived in Cambodia, in good spirits and with high hopes ahead of a crucial World Cup 2026 qualifier match against Cambodia.

According to sources, The team arrived in Bangkok on a private flight before continuing on to Cambodia, where they will undergo rigorous training in preparation for the crucial match on October 12th.

The Pakistan national football team will return to training grounds in the evening after a much-needed rest following their long journey.

The highly anticipated match between Pakistan and Cambodia is set to take place on October 12, 2023. The national team’s performance in this qualifier will significantly impact their chances of qualifying for the World Cup 2026.

After the away fixture, Pakistan will host Cambodia in the home leg, scheduled for October 17th. This will be the first time in over 8 years that the Men in Green will play in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, the country rallies behind their heroes as the Pakistani national football team prepares for their World Cup 2026 qualifier match in Cambodia. All eyes will be on the team as they take to the field on October 12th, hoping to make history and take one step towards qualifying for the prestigious FIFA World Cup.