Islamabad to Host FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Against Cambodia

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has approved Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad as the venue for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match.

Pakistan is scheduled to play against Cambodia in the first round, with matches taking place on October 12 in Cambodia and October 17 in Pakistan.

It will be the first time in the last 12 years that Pakistan will host an international match, as they last hosted Bangladesh in 2011 for the 2014 Qualifiers.

Last month, a representative of the Asian Football Confederation, Kemel Tokabaev, conducted a comprehensive inspection of Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad.

The AFC representative scrutinized all the facilities at the venue and expressed his satisfaction with the preparations before submitting a report to the AFC.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced the 24-member strong squad for the upcoming two Qualifiers match against Cambodia.

The football federation also appointed Claudio Altieri as the new fitness coach for the national team in preparation for the much-awaited matches.

Last month, the Pakistan Football Federation appointed the English professional football coach Stephen Constantine as the head coach of the national team.