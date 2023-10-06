Italian Claudio Altieri Joins Pakistan Football as Performance Coach

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has hired Venezuelan/Italian Claudio Altieri as Performance Coach for Pakistan’s forthcoming World Cup qualifier against Cambodia.

Claudio Altieri got his Master of Science in Strength and Conditioning from Edith Cowan University in Australia, where he also studied sports science for over ten years.

He boasts a specialized skill set in Athlete Monitoring, utilizing GPS and sports tech, along with proficiency in data visualization techniques and understanding the football physical demands. In 2017, he was affiliated with the AIFF as a Rehabilitation Coach.

For a span of four years, Claudio served as a Sports Scientist at Beijing Sport University FC. During this tenure, he actively contributed to the sports science program. His primary objective was to enhance the physical conditioning of Senior and academy players.

Additionally, Claudio Altieri also served as the Head of Strength and Conditioning for the Anguilla and Grenada National Teams (CONCACAF) from 2021 to 2022. His most recent position was Head of Performance at Loudoun United FC in the USL Championship.

Meanwhile, Claudio Altieri will collaborate with Stephen Constantine, who has recently taken on the role of Head Coach of the Men’s National Team. Together, they will impart their skills and expertise to the players in the current squad.